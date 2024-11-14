Real Estate Pics

Previous
Thanks so much for your kind comments yesterday, they warmed my heart. My daughter is well, she is stronger than me. Monday she'll have a new lock and a deadbolt added to her door.

Now for this photo. My husband asked me to do some pictures of our current house that we can use when we'll put the house on the market. We think that we'll be ready to move end of March at the soonest.

Our house is a 1890 colonial style house. It's a fun house with two staircases and a maid room, a full attic and a large basement. It should be fun to capture every little corners of it!


Mags ace
I love your eclectic furniture pieces!
November 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely space.
November 14th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Also a lovely room!
November 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Another great pov of your room - such beautiful pieces of art around the room !
November 14th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
November 14th, 2024  
