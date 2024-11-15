Previous
Resting Before Departure by corinnec
Resting Before Departure

We still have the Canadian Geese enjoying our ponds and the last sunny days of 2024.


One year ago: No photo

Two years ago: Today is my birthday. I am 3 times 20 year old :-)

Three years ago: Winter Soul

Four years ago: Birthday Cupcakes
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot, and shimmer on the water
November 15th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
November 15th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
Happy Birthday, Corinne @corinnec - I hope you have had some sense of celebration today - and hopefully some cake :-)
November 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely shot. love the patterns on the water. Happy Birthday, hope you have a lovely day
November 15th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like all the blues in this shot Corinne
November 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shot. Happy birthday.
November 15th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Happy Birthday :-) I hope it is a good one. I like the 60s so far. It is so much better that the meno years. (which I thought would never end) That in itself is a gift. Celebrate! Cheers!
November 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Congratulations you've made it 3x20
November 15th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Our Canadian geese do enjoy your hospitality..thank you, and this is a great close-up. Happy Birthday young lady.
November 15th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
👍❤️
November 15th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Happy birthday - this is lovely
November 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Happy birthday dear Corinne! Wishing you many more. A very lovely capture.
November 16th, 2024  
