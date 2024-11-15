Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1022
Resting Before Departure
We still have the Canadian Geese enjoying our ponds and the last sunny days of 2024.
One year ago: No photo
Two years ago:
Today is my birthday. I am 3 times 20 year old :-)
Three years ago:
Winter Soul
Four years ago:
Birthday Cupcakes
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
12
8
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1291
photos
176
followers
249
following
280% complete
View this month »
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
Latest from all albums
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
81
1021
1022
Photo Details
Views
30
Comments
12
Fav's
8
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th November 2024 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
pond
,
geese
,
vermont
,
goose
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely shot, and shimmer on the water
November 15th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
November 15th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
Happy Birthday, Corinne
@corinnec
- I hope you have had some sense of celebration today - and hopefully some cake :-)
November 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely shot. love the patterns on the water. Happy Birthday, hope you have a lovely day
November 15th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like all the blues in this shot Corinne
November 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shot. Happy birthday.
November 15th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Happy Birthday :-) I hope it is a good one. I like the 60s so far. It is so much better that the meno years. (which I thought would never end) That in itself is a gift. Celebrate! Cheers!
November 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Congratulations you've made it 3x20
November 15th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Our Canadian geese do enjoy your hospitality..thank you, and this is a great close-up. Happy Birthday young lady.
November 15th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
👍❤️
November 15th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Happy birthday - this is lovely
November 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Happy birthday dear Corinne! Wishing you many more. A very lovely capture.
November 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close