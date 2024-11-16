Sign up
Photo 1023
Beaver Moon
Last night the clear sky allowed the Moon to shine!
One year ago:
Sunset
Two years ago:
Winter From Our Porch
Three years ago:
Home
Four years ago:
Slinky Rose
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1292
photos
176
followers
249
following
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1017
1018
1019
1020
81
1021
1022
1023
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th November 2024 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
winter
,
vermont
,
beaver moon
Wendy
ace
Great minds think alike :-)
November 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
November 16th, 2024
