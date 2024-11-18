Sign up
Previous
Photo 1025
Birthday Boy
Taos turns 8 months!
He is a sweet and cuddly boy.
One year ago:
The Light After the Trees
Two years ago:
Because He Wants
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
My Furry Monster
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1296
photos
178
followers
249
following
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
81
1021
1022
82
1023
83
1024
1025
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th November 2024 10:19am
Tags
dog
,
winter
,
vermont
,
taos
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
November 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh he's already looking like an adult. He's just drop dead gorgeous!
November 18th, 2024
