Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1026
Seeing the World Through His Eye
A close up on Taos' eye as he was intensely watching the birds.
One year ago:
52Frames Challenge: Bathroom
Two years ago:
The Girl With a Yellow Sled
Three years ago:
It Feels So Naked
Four years ago:
Pale Sun, Pale Shadow
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1298
photos
178
followers
249
following
281% complete
View this month »
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
Latest from all albums
1022
82
1023
83
1024
1025
84
1026
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
19th November 2024 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
winter
,
eye
,
pet
,
vermont
,
taos
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking at the eye alone gives a great abstract effect.
November 19th, 2024
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Love this - it makes a great abstract: essence of Taos! Fav
Even more special on black.
November 19th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Beautiful
November 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Even more special on black.