Seeing the World Through His Eye by corinnec
Photo 1026

Seeing the World Through His Eye

A close up on Taos' eye as he was intensely watching the birds.

One year ago: 52Frames Challenge: Bathroom

Two years ago: The Girl With a Yellow Sled

Three years ago: It Feels So Naked

Four years ago: Pale Sun, Pale Shadow
19th November 2024

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Susan Wakely
Looking at the eye alone gives a great abstract effect.
November 19th, 2024  
Alison Hewitt Bailey
Love this - it makes a great abstract: essence of Taos! Fav
Even more special on black.
November 19th, 2024  
Wendy
Beautiful
November 19th, 2024  
