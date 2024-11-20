Sign up
Photo 1027
Fall Colors
We still don't have any snow on the ground. This is not what we remember from our years in Toronto when we had snow starting in October!
One year ago:
Otter Creek
Two years ago:
Almost Done
Three years ago:
Best Profile
Four years ago:
The Red Mansion
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
82
1023
83
1024
1025
84
1026
1027
Views
14
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
19th November 2024 10:26am
winter
,
leaf
,
macro
,
vermont
Carole Sandford
ace
Great close up & colours.
November 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 21st, 2024
Wendy
ace
lovely pov and dof. perfect.
November 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Excellent macro!
November 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely close up.
November 21st, 2024
