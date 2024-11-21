Previous
Mid-day Cleanup by corinnec
Photo 1028

Mid-day Cleanup

The little Tufted Titmouse picking and shaking her feathers.

21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Susan Wakely ace
Such great timing.
November 21st, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
Silly birdie
November 21st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Its fun to watch these little guys grap one seed and use their feet so well. Great behavorial shot.
November 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! bless - such a sweet little one ! fav
November 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Busy, busy.
Do you still have your “Red Mansion”?
November 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Such lovely little birds! Great shot.
November 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@illinilass Thanks Dorothy. Yes, I still have it but I take it inside during winter.
November 21st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Super capture and pose
November 21st, 2024  
KV ace
Cute pose.
November 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a sweet little bird!
November 21st, 2024  
Paul J ace
Nice shot of this little fellow!
November 21st, 2024  
Barb ace
Sweet capture! Extra nice viewed against black!
November 21st, 2024  
