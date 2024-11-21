Sign up
Photo 1028
Mid-day Cleanup
The little Tufted Titmouse picking and shaking her feathers.
One year ago:
Moon
Two years ago:
Wabi Sabi in Blue
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
Ms. Moon
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
2020-2024
Canon EOS R6
19th November 2024 11:31am
winter
bird
vermont
titmouse
Susan Wakely
ace
Such great timing.
November 21st, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
Silly birdie
November 21st, 2024
Linda Godwin
Its fun to watch these little guys grap one seed and use their feet so well. Great behavorial shot.
November 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! bless - such a sweet little one ! fav
November 21st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Busy, busy.
Do you still have your “Red Mansion”?
November 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Such lovely little birds! Great shot.
November 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@illinilass
Thanks Dorothy. Yes, I still have it but I take it inside during winter.
November 21st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Super capture and pose
November 21st, 2024
KV
ace
Cute pose.
November 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a sweet little bird!
November 21st, 2024
Paul J
ace
Nice shot of this little fellow!
November 21st, 2024
Barb
ace
Sweet capture! Extra nice viewed against black!
November 21st, 2024
