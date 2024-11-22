Sign up
Previous
Photo 1029
Little Sparrow
A cute little sparrow eating the leftover from the other birds.
One year ago:
Let It Snow!
Two years ago:
Wabi Sabi Outdoor
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
Deadwood
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th November 2024 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
sparrow
,
vermont
Barb
ace
Beautifully clear capture of this little bird!
November 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Awesome closeup!
November 22nd, 2024
Rafu
Really angry bird ;-)
November 22nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
Such unusual markings
November 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
November 22nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute shot.
November 22nd, 2024
