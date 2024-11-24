Previous
Vintage Style Geese by corinnec
Photo 1031

Vintage Style Geese

We had some snow today, not enough to transform the scenery. More snow is expected his coming week.

One year ago: Last Colors

Two years ago: Wabi Sabi Peeking

Three years ago: No photo

Four years ago: The Moon Saga - Chapter 2
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Islandgirl ace
We had snow today as well, but not much!
Gorgeous in b&w!
November 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 25th, 2024  
