Previous
Photo 1031
Vintage Style Geese
We had some snow today, not enough to transform the scenery. More snow is expected his coming week.
One year ago:
Last Colors
Two years ago:
Wabi Sabi Peeking
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
The Moon Saga - Chapter 2
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
2
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1303
photos
178
followers
247
following
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
Latest from all albums
1025
84
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th November 2024 2:36pm
b&w
winter
bird
pond
geese
monochrome
vermont
Islandgirl
ace
We had snow today as well, but not much!
Gorgeous in b&w!
November 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 25th, 2024
365 Project
Gorgeous in b&w!