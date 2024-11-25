Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1032
Curious Tufted Titmouse
Winter is coming, temperatures are supposed to drop considerably tomorrow and snow should follow. The Tufte Titmouses will stay through the winter as well as Chickadees, Blue Jays and Cardinals. They'll visit our bird feeders except during storms.
One year ago:
Just a little more colors
Two years ago:
He Did It!
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
What do I do wrong?
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
3
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1304
photos
178
followers
247
following
282% complete
View this month »
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
Latest from all albums
84
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
19th November 2024 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Aww! Very curious about you for sure. Cute capture!
November 26th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A nice close up.
November 26th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Great close up!
We are expecting snow tomorrow as well!
November 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
We are expecting snow tomorrow as well!