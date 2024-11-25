Previous
Curious Tufted Titmouse by corinnec
Photo 1032

Curious Tufted Titmouse

Winter is coming, temperatures are supposed to drop considerably tomorrow and snow should follow. The Tufte Titmouses will stay through the winter as well as Chickadees, Blue Jays and Cardinals. They'll visit our bird feeders except during storms.

One year ago: Just a little more colors

Two years ago: He Did It!

Three years ago: No photo

Four years ago: What do I do wrong?
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
282% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! Very curious about you for sure. Cute capture!
November 26th, 2024  
Kathy ace
A nice close up.
November 26th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Great close up!
We are expecting snow tomorrow as well!
November 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact