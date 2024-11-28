Previous
First Snow by corinnec
Photo 1034

First Snow

Higher altitudes got snow for over a week already but here in the village today we saw our first snow of this winter.

One year ago: Our Winter Garden

Two years ago: Creek

Three years ago: No photo

Four years ago: Ma Douce Amie
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact