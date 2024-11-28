Sign up
Photo 1034
First Snow
Higher altitudes got snow for over a week already but here in the village today we saw our first snow of this winter.
One year ago:
Our Winter Garden
Two years ago:
Creek
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
Ma Douce Amie
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1306
photos
178
followers
247
following
283% complete
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
Views
9
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th November 2024 8:08pm
snow
,
night
,
winter
,
village
,
vermont
