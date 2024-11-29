Sign up
Previous
Photo 1035
Winterland
Another shot of last night snow fall.
One year ago:
Bird House
Two years ago:
Vehicle of the Season
Three years ago:
Eery Morning
Four years ago:
The Lonely Rose
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
8
10
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1307
photos
179
followers
247
following
283% complete
View this month »
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
10
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th November 2024 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
vermont
,
cactp
Tim L
ace
Lovely scene. Those tree branches top right look like they"re reaching in to touch it.
November 29th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
How very, very beautiful!
November 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks magical on black. fav.
November 29th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Gosh how pretty. I like the tones in this photo.
November 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh this is so pretty!
November 29th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Ooo lala 🤍
November 29th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic☃️😊
November 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, this magical!
November 29th, 2024
