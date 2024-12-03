Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1037
Angle
A familiar roof profile with the slate tiles and the wood siding.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1309
photos
179
followers
247
following
284% complete
View this month »
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd December 2024 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
roof
,
vermont
,
angle
Linda Godwin
Nice angle for the snow to melt and run off well
December 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great lines and angles! Looking very cold where you are too.
December 4th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Nice work! now I need mittens.
December 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love the shapes and textures.
December 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close