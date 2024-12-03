Previous
Angle by corinnec
Photo 1037

Angle

A familiar roof profile with the slate tiles and the wood siding.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Nice angle for the snow to melt and run off well
December 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great lines and angles! Looking very cold where you are too.
December 4th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Nice work! now I need mittens.
December 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love the shapes and textures.
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact