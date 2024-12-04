Previous
Green Mountain by corinnec
Green Mountain

It snowed all night and it will continue to snow for the two coming days.

One year ago: Sunset

Two years ago: By the Creek

Three years ago: No photo

Four years ago: Ready to Pop
Brooke Lindsay
Beautiful winter scene!
December 5th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Fab scenery and layers
December 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
So similar to here, except the snow hasn't come to our lower elevations just yet... Lovely capture!
December 5th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful view and nice the layers.
December 5th, 2024  
