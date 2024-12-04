Sign up
Previous
Photo 1038
Green Mountain
It snowed all night and it will continue to snow for the two coming days.
One year ago:
Sunset
Two years ago:
By the Creek
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
Ready to Pop
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
4
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
4th December 2024 3:21pm
snow
mountain
vermont
Brooke Lindsay
Beautiful winter scene!
December 5th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Fab scenery and layers
December 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
So similar to here, except the snow hasn't come to our lower elevations just yet... Lovely capture!
December 5th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful view and nice the layers.
December 5th, 2024
