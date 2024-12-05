Sign up
Previous
Photo 1039
Winter Bouquet
Too dark and snowy a day to walk around the village.
One year ago:
Smoke
Two years ago:
Slate Cutting
Three years ago:
When the Ugly Water Treatment Plant Becomes a Showstopper
Four years ago:
Fractal Rêverie
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
2020-2024
iPhone 13 Pro Max
5th December 2024 9:34am
snow
,
flower
,
winter
,
vermont
Peter Dulis
ace
Looks cold
December 6th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely vintage feel.
December 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Delightful capture! I'm hoping we'll get at least a light dusting this year.
December 6th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
We go some of that last night,
December 6th, 2024
