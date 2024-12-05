Previous
Winter Bouquet by corinnec
Photo 1039

Winter Bouquet

Too dark and snowy a day to walk around the village.

One year ago: Smoke

Two years ago: Slate Cutting

Three years ago: When the Ugly Water Treatment Plant Becomes a Showstopper

Four years ago: Fractal Rêverie
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Looks cold
December 6th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely vintage feel.
December 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Delightful capture! I'm hoping we'll get at least a light dusting this year.
December 6th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
We go some of that last night,
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact