Photo 1040
Sparrow
Captured end of October but never uploaded. No comments needed as it is not a pic of the day :-)
One year ago: No photo
Two years ago:
Sunshine
Three years ago:
Incandescent
Four years ago:
Dried Lavender Flowers
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th October 2024 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
sparrow
,
vermont
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The markings make it look an angry bird.
December 6th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
December 6th, 2024
