House Progress - 20 by corinnec
Photo 1041

House Progress - 20

Our new house is progressing, slowly now that they've moved inside and tend to the details (trim, plumbing, etc).
We received my new stove an all electric AGA and I cannot wait to use it!

Previous Progress: https://365project.org/corinnec/cities-and-land/2024-09-19
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
Wow! Nice! I thought you already moved in.
December 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
December 10th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Super nice stove!!
December 10th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
woo hoo!
December 10th, 2024  
