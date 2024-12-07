Sign up
Photo 1041
House Progress - 20
Our new house is progressing, slowly now that they've moved inside and tend to the details (trim, plumbing, etc).
We received my new stove an all electric AGA and I cannot wait to use it!
Previous Progress:
https://365project.org/corinnec/cities-and-land/2024-09-19
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
4
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1316
photos
178
followers
250
following
285% complete
View this month »
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd November 2024 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
house
,
stove
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Wow! Nice! I thought you already moved in.
December 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
December 10th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Super nice stove!!
December 10th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
woo hoo!
December 10th, 2024
