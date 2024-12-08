Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1041
Meh
A dark sky, more snow and a cold breeze, it could be fantastic for dramatic photos but I didn't succeed in taking anything I like. So this is Taos through the screen of a window.
One year ago:
Vermont Christmas Tree
Two years ago:
A Winter Reflection
Three years ago:
Hybrid
Four years ago:
A Santa Fe House in Arizona
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1314
photos
178
followers
247
following
285% complete
View this month »
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
Latest from all albums
1035
1036
1037
1038
142
1039
1040
1041
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
8th December 2024 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
winter
,
abstract
,
pet
,
vermont
,
taos
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close