Meh by corinnec
Photo 1041

Meh

A dark sky, more snow and a cold breeze, it could be fantastic for dramatic photos but I didn't succeed in taking anything I like. So this is Taos through the screen of a window.

8th December 2024

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
