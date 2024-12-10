Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1044
Life in B&W
Our house in the village. We believe we'll move early in April (it's a moving target ha ha ha).
One year ago:
Hanging in There
Two years ago:
Only in VT
Three years ago:
Count Cassoulet
Four years ago:
Vestige of Rain
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1317
photos
179
followers
250
following
286% complete
View this month »
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
Latest from all albums
1038
142
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th December 2024 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
winter
,
house
,
vermont
Dione Giorgio
Stunning winter scene. Perfect for a postcard. Fav.
December 10th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous scene
December 10th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous winter scene
December 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Wonderful b&w capture!
December 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close