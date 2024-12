Every third Wednesday of each month I attend the Rutland Library bookclub. It's a low key event where about 20 people meet to discuss a book the group selected. Today we reviewed a book I recommended so I was moderating the discussion. David McCullough in "the Wright Brothers" tells a fascinating story of determination, ingenuity and drama. The book goes beyond the invention of the flying machine and reveals much of the politics in the US and Europe.I didn't take any time for photography and use this day entry to record my bookclub event.One year ago: No photoTwo years ago: Gridlock Three years ago: A Winter View Oh I hope I made some progress since 2020! :-)Four years ago: Lovely Finch