Every third Wednesday of each month I attend the Rutland Library bookclub. It's a low key event where about 20 people meet to discuss a book the group selected. Today we reviewed a book I recommended so I was moderating the discussion. David McCullough in "the Wright Brothers" tells a fascinating story of determination, ingenuity and drama. The book goes beyond the invention of the flying machine and reveals much of the politics in the US and Europe.
I didn't take any time for photography and use this day entry to record my bookclub event.
I like the composition of this.