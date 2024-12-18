Previous
Every third Wednesday of each month I attend the Rutland Library bookclub. It's a low key event where about 20 people meet to discuss a book the group selected. Today we reviewed a book I recommended so I was moderating the discussion. David McCullough in "the Wright Brothers" tells a fascinating story of determination, ingenuity and drama. The book goes beyond the invention of the flying machine and reveals much of the politics in the US and Europe.
I didn't take any time for photography and use this day entry to record my bookclub event.

18th December 2024

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec

Kathy ace
Your club is bigger than ours and we read more fiction than non-fiction although we often discuss the very true topics that the fictional novels bring up.
December 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@randystreat Most books we read are fiction. When I chose a book I usually choose something historical or a biography so the bookclub "obliges" me to read some fiction. I thought the group would not go for the book on the Wright Brothers. I'm glad they did we had a great discussion!
December 18th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
David McCullogh is a fascinating writer. His research is so detailed!
I like the composition of this.
December 18th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
well done on hosting the event corinne
December 18th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot. I have always thought about joining a book club
December 18th, 2024  
