Previous
Across my front door by corinnec
Photo 1051

Across my front door

Not the best capture but this Titmouse is so cute!

One year ago: No photo

Two years ago: On My Way to the Vet

Three years ago: Climbing Up

Four years ago: Screech
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
He looks chilly
December 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
December 20th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
He is adorable!
December 20th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Cutie!
December 20th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
December 20th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Titmice come to my feeders.
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact