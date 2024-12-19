Sign up
Photo 1051
Across my front door
Not the best capture but this Titmouse is so cute!
One year ago: No photo
Two years ago:
On My Way to the Vet
Three years ago:
Climbing Up
Four years ago:
Screech
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
6
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th December 2024 3:13pm
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
vermont
,
titmouse
Joan Robillard
ace
He looks chilly
December 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
December 20th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
He is adorable!
December 20th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cutie!
December 20th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture!
December 20th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Titmice come to my feeders.
December 20th, 2024
