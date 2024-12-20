Sign up
Previous
Photo 1052
Winter Day
View from the back of our backyard.
Some snow today and tomorrow so it looks like we'll have a white Christmas.
One year ago: No photo
Two years ago:
The Winter Picture of Sumac
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
Dash Away!
20th December 2024
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
hills
,
vemont
Barb
ace
Nice in b&w! Lots of great textures!
December 20th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Nice amount, great in BW.
December 20th, 2024
Tia
ace
That’s a steep drop! Nice in mono
December 20th, 2024
Martyn Drage
Nice b & w
December 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
December 20th, 2024
