Winter Day by corinnec
View from the back of our backyard.
Some snow today and tomorrow so it looks like we'll have a white Christmas.

One year ago: No photo

Two years ago: The Winter Picture of Sumac

Three years ago: No photo

Four years ago: Dash Away!
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Barb
Nice in b&w! Lots of great textures!
December 20th, 2024  
Dorothy
Nice amount, great in BW.
December 20th, 2024  
Tia
That’s a steep drop! Nice in mono
December 20th, 2024  
Martyn Drage
Nice b & w
December 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
December 20th, 2024  
