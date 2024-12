Shoney behind our backyard fence wondering why I have not taken her with me. She's my dog following me everywhere.A lot of snow fell and the temperatures are very cold. We went to our friends to exchange gifts and mailed some holiday cards. We still have some cards to send but we'll certainly mail them after Christmas.One year ago: A Quick Walk Two years ago: Before the Storm Three years ago: No photoFour years ago: The Great Conjunction of 2020