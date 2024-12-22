Previous
Wintering by corinnec
Wintering

Cassoulet loves his naps and spends a good part of the day in his furry bed.

Mags ace
All cozy and so cute!
December 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw so cosy and warm
December 23rd, 2024  
