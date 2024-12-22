Sign up
Previous
Photo 1054
Wintering
Cassoulet loves his naps and spends a good part of the day in his furry bed.
One year ago: No photo
Two years ago:
Stormy
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
Houses of Arizona - Mediterranean Style
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
winter
,
cat
,
vermont
,
cassoulet
Mags
ace
All cozy and so cute!
December 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw so cosy and warm
December 23rd, 2024
