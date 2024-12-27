Sign up
Previous
Photo 1059
Colorful Sky
Sleepy village covered in snow.
One year ago:
Beaver Pond
Two years ago:
Taking the Dogs Out
Three years ago:
Dreaded Door
Four years ago: No photo
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2024 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
winter
,
village
,
vermont
Wylie
ace
A pretty hint of colour
December 27th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Lovely capture
December 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely scene.
December 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
wonderful composition and capture, I love the tones.
December 27th, 2024
