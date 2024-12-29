Sign up
Previous
Photo 1061
Winter in Vermont
It's been very cold way below frozen temperature. We'll have few warmers days and then we'll return to cold weather.
One year ago:
Foggy Days
Two years ago: No photo
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago: No photo
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th December 2024 2:17pm
Tags
mountain
,
winter
,
vermont
,
taconic
Mags
ace
A gorgeous winter landscape. Spring will come soon enough. =)
December 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Your lovely photo has captured the cold! Beautiful long view!
December 29th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous frosty scene!
December 29th, 2024
