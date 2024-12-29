Previous
Winter in Vermont by corinnec
Photo 1061

Winter in Vermont

It's been very cold way below frozen temperature. We'll have few warmers days and then we'll return to cold weather.

One year ago: Foggy Days
Two years ago: No photo
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago: No photo
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A gorgeous winter landscape. Spring will come soon enough. =)
December 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Your lovely photo has captured the cold! Beautiful long view!
December 29th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous frosty scene!
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact