Photo 1062
Snow Preserve
We had a lot of rain and all the snow went away. More snow is forecasted but for now everything is muddy.
One year ago:
Covered Bridge in the Fog
Two years ago:
The Day Before New Year's Eve
Three years ago:
A Winter Path
Four years ago: No photo
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
log
,
winter
,
vermont
