Previous
Christmas in Rutland by corinnec
Photo 1063

Christmas in Rutland

Maybe a little late to publish a Christmas tree but the little sculpture of a dog pulling on his leash is too cute! Zoom if you want to see it clearly.

Happy New Year!

One year ago: Vermont Barn
Two years ago: Happy New Year!
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago: No photo
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Sooo cute, may your new year be a blessing
January 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely tree and cute sculpture! Little Christmas is January 6th so when I put up a tree, it doesn't come down until then. =)
January 1st, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Happy New Year Corinne, wishing you a speedy and uneventful move into your new home in 2025!
January 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Great capture of a unique sculpture! Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
It is cute! Happy New Year to you and yours.
January 1st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the statue and the tree makes a lovely background.
January 1st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
He is tied to a parking meter, too. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025  
Rick Schies ace
Nope, not too late. An enjoyable photo
January 1st, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
What a great sculpture! Not too late at all, it's still the holiday season. Happy New Year, Corinne!
January 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Cute capture. Happy New Year Corrine.
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact