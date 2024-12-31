Sign up
Photo 1063
Christmas in Rutland
Maybe a little late to publish a Christmas tree but the little sculpture of a dog pulling on his leash is too cute! Zoom if you want to see it clearly.
Happy New Year!
One year ago:
Vermont Barn
Two years ago:
Happy New Year!
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago: No photo
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
10
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1336
photos
181
followers
250
following
291% complete
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
Views
14
Comments
10
Fav's
4
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st December 2024 5:14pm
Privacy
Public
tree
dog
christmas
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sooo cute, may your new year be a blessing
January 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely tree and cute sculpture! Little Christmas is January 6th so when I put up a tree, it doesn't come down until then. =)
January 1st, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Happy New Year Corinne, wishing you a speedy and uneventful move into your new home in 2025!
January 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Great capture of a unique sculpture! Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
It is cute! Happy New Year to you and yours.
January 1st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the statue and the tree makes a lovely background.
January 1st, 2025
Linda Godwin
He is tied to a parking meter, too. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025
Rick Schies
ace
Nope, not too late. An enjoyable photo
January 1st, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
What a great sculpture! Not too late at all, it's still the holiday season. Happy New Year, Corinne!
January 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Cute capture. Happy New Year Corrine.
January 1st, 2025
