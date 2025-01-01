Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1064
Happy New Year!
A window is closing on 2024. Wishing you the best for the new year.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1337
photos
181
followers
250
following
291% complete
View this month »
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st December 2024 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
How pretty is that- may that beauty follow you into 2025!
January 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close