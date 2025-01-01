Previous
Happy New Year! by corinnec
Photo 1064

Happy New Year!

A window is closing on 2024. Wishing you the best for the new year.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
How pretty is that- may that beauty follow you into 2025!
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact