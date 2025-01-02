Sign up
Previous
Photo 1065
The Barber shop
The high winds make walking outside difficult and so cold. So I'll post some images captured few days ago.
One year ago:
On the Frozen Pond
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1338
photos
181
followers
250
following
291% complete
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st December 2024 5:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
shop
,
barber
,
vermont
Beverley
ace
Lovely shop front… lots of colours…
January 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture and I love the candid barber and customer.
January 2nd, 2025
