Previous
The Barber shop by corinnec
Photo 1065

The Barber shop

The high winds make walking outside difficult and so cold. So I'll post some images captured few days ago.

One year ago: On the Frozen Pond
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely shop front… lots of colours…
January 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous capture and I love the candid barber and customer.
January 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact