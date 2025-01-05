Sign up
Photo 1068
Photo 1068
Marble Company
One of them that still works in the area.
One year ago:
In The Clouds
Two years ago:
Survivor
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago: No photo
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
4
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1341
photos
181
followers
250
following
292% complete
View this month »
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th December 2024 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
company
,
marble
,
vermont
carol white
ace
Nice capture
January 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Interesting… great photo and you’ve made me think?
January 5th, 2025
haskar
ace
Nice industrial scene.
January 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Good that it’s still in production.
January 5th, 2025
