A House in Winter by corinnec
A House in Winter

My daughter and I took a drive around our neighborhood and saw this pretty house.

We are packing and preparing the house so we can put it on the market. We need to declutter, clean and redecorate with a light touch :-)
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Corinne C

Barb ace
Pretty winter scene!
January 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a lovely snowy scene!
January 8th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Pretty winter scene.
January 8th, 2025  
