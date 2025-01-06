Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1069
A House in Winter
No need to comment. Just filling my calendar.
My daughter and I took a drive around our neighborhood and saw this pretty house.
We are packing and preparing the house so we can put it on the market. We need to declutter, clean and redecorate with a light touch :-)
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th January 2025 3:34pm
Tags
winter
,
house
,
vermont
Barb
ace
Pretty winter scene!
January 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a lovely snowy scene!
January 8th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Pretty winter scene.
January 8th, 2025
