He was too far for me to succeed in a clean shot. After several days without coming to the feeders dozen of birds came back this afternoon to get some food. The weather has been very cold with constant snow, the birds may have stayed protected.I'll be not commenting regularly as our days are busy with preparing for the move. I apologize.One year ago: She's Back To School Two years ago: Dormant Three years ago: Leading Lines - Second try Four years ago: No photo