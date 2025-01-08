Previous
Kitchen Ready by corinnec
Photo 1071

Kitchen Ready

I worked all day to declutter and clean my kitchen so we can show it.

I applied the "oil painting" Photoshop style to make the image less mundane.

One year ago: Shadows
Two years ago: Shoney
Three years ago: Leading Lines ... Or Not
Four years ago: No photo
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Islandgirl ace
Lovely edit, you have a lot of work ahead of you!
January 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks like a great place
January 9th, 2025  
Francoise ace
I love the light colored cabinetry
January 9th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Cet effet donne un petit air de Van Gogh à ta cuisine !!
January 9th, 2025  
