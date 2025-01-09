Previous
Taos by corinnec
Photo 1072

Taos

Taos is becoming big and he loves the snow. He is never ready to come back inside!

9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Corinne C

Corinne C
Linda Godwin
What a beautiful face
January 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is having fun
January 11th, 2025  
