Photo 1072
Taos
Taos is becoming big and he loves the snow. He is never ready to come back inside!
One year ago:
When You Are Ready For Spring
Two years ago: No photo
Three years ago:
Our Lost Street
Four years ago: No photo
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th January 2025 3:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
dog
,
vermont
,
taos
Linda Godwin
What a beautiful face
January 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is having fun
January 11th, 2025
