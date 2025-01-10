Previous
The Moon by corinnec
Photo 1072

The Moon

The Moon was very clear pretty early this evening. We still have freezing temperatures all day and night.

One year ago: So Many Options
Two years ago: No photo
Three years ago: Orion from our Backyard
Four years ago: No photo
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
KWind ace
Incredibly clear shot!
January 11th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Great close up of the moon!
January 11th, 2025  
