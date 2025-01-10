Sign up
Previous
Photo 1072
The Moon
The Moon was very clear pretty early this evening. We still have freezing temperatures all day and night.
One year ago:
So Many Options
Two years ago: No photo
Three years ago:
Orion from our Backyard
Four years ago: No photo
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
moon
,
winter
,
veromnt
KWind
ace
Incredibly clear shot!
January 11th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Great close up of the moon!
January 11th, 2025
