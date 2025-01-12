Sign up
Previous
Photo 1075
Wintering
Still packing, reorganizing and cleaning so our current house will be ready to show by the end go the month. We also pack in preparation to our move mid-April.
One year ago:
Taconic Sunset
Two years ago:
Winter Grass
Three years ago: No photo
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1349
photos
181
followers
252
following
294% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th January 2025 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
rural
,
vermont
,
cactp
Kathy
ace
A lovely winterscape
January 13th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty!
January 13th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely winter scene!
January 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Splendid winter scene!
January 13th, 2025
Rick Schies
ace
It looks like a lovely area.
January 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous winter scene
January 13th, 2025
