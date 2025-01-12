Previous
Wintering by corinnec
Still packing, reorganizing and cleaning so our current house will be ready to show by the end go the month. We also pack in preparation to our move mid-April.

One year ago: Taconic Sunset
Two years ago: Winter Grass
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Corinne C

Kathy ace
A lovely winterscape
January 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty!
January 13th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely winter scene!
January 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Splendid winter scene!
January 13th, 2025  
Rick Schies ace
It looks like a lovely area.
January 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous winter scene
January 13th, 2025  
