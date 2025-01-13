Sign up
Photo 1076
Looking for food
Before starting our crazy day of packing, reorganizing and cleaning...
One year ago:
Otter Creek
Two years ago: No photo
Three years ago: No photo
Four years ago:
Sunset From Our Street
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1350
photos
183
followers
252
following
294% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th January 2025 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
vermont
gloria jones
ace
So cute...great shot.
January 13th, 2025
Misty
ace
aww so sweet! great shot
January 13th, 2025
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
January 13th, 2025
