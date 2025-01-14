Sign up
Photo 1077
Snow!
On my way back from the grocery store a heavy snow surprised us. Again it was not supposed to snow 😊
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
snow
winter
vermont
Beryl Lloyd
A wonderful pov to capture this long snow covered road - it does look wintery - drive carefully !
January 14th, 2025
Mags
What a beautiful snowy road! Drive slow and cautiously.
January 14th, 2025
