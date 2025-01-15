Sign up
Previous
Photo 1078
Back from school
Streets in Rutland stay cold but this doesn't stop young girls to admire the shops' windows.
One year ago:
Vermont Sky
Two years ago:No photo
Three years ago:
Under the Covered Bridge...
Four years ago: No photo
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
6
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1352
photos
183
followers
252
following
295% complete
View this month »
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
Latest from all albums
1072
1073
143
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2020-2024
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th January 2025 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
shops
,
vermont
,
rutland
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice shot
January 16th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Jolie rue enneigée !
January 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very nice window displays and capture!
January 16th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Has a magical feel to it.
January 16th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely falling snow.
January 16th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely scene!
January 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
