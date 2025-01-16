Sign up
Previous
Photo 1079
Soon on the market
We are hoping to put our house on the market next week. We spent many days packing and reorganizing the house so I haven't had a lot of opportunities for photography.
One year ago:
In retrospect
Two years ago: No photo
Three years ago:
Fluorescent Cassoulet
Four years ago:
Follow the Post
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
6
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th January 2025 9:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
house
,
veront
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful in the fresh snow!
January 17th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Good luck.
January 17th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely winter scene, good luck with the sale of your house!
January 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely view of your home and winter scene ! Good luck with the sale !
January 17th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks very pretty- I'm sure it will go quickly with the lovely way you've decorated it.
January 17th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looks like a crisp and lovely day. Wishing you a smooth and speedy sale!
January 17th, 2025
