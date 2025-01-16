Previous
Soon on the market by corinnec
Photo 1079

Soon on the market

We are hoping to put our house on the market next week. We spent many days packing and reorganizing the house so I haven't had a lot of opportunities for photography.

One year ago: In retrospect
Two years ago: No photo
Three years ago: Fluorescent Cassoulet
Four years ago: Follow the Post

16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful in the fresh snow!
January 17th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Good luck.
January 17th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely winter scene, good luck with the sale of your house!
January 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely view of your home and winter scene ! Good luck with the sale !
January 17th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks very pretty- I'm sure it will go quickly with the lovely way you've decorated it.
January 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks like a crisp and lovely day. Wishing you a smooth and speedy sale!
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact