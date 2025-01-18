Sign up
Previous
Photo 1080
Street Light
I like the contrast of this lamp post against the black sky. It's better on black :-)
We have a snow storm coming tomorrow and up to 7 inches of snow to be happy about. Certainly our dogs will be thrilled!
One year ago:
Winter Life
Two years ago: No photo
Three years ago:
52Frames - Complementary Colors Challenge
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
5
4
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1354
photos
183
followers
252
following
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
143
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
2020-2024
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st December 2024 5:11pm
Tags
light
,
street
,
vermont
,
cactp
Beverley
ace
Ooo this a fabulous… super shot
January 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely lights especially when viewed on a black background.
January 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Definitely really great against black!
January 18th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautifully exposed Corinne , it looks 3D
January 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It fabulous on black
January 18th, 2025
