Street Light by corinnec
Photo 1080

Street Light

I like the contrast of this lamp post against the black sky. It's better on black :-)

We have a snow storm coming tomorrow and up to 7 inches of snow to be happy about. Certainly our dogs will be thrilled!

One year ago: Winter Life
Two years ago: No photo
Three years ago: 52Frames - Complementary Colors Challenge

18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Beverley ace
Ooo this a fabulous… super shot
January 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lights especially when viewed on a black background.
January 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Definitely really great against black!
January 18th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautifully exposed Corinne , it looks 3D
January 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It fabulous on black
January 18th, 2025  
