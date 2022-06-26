Sign up
28 / 365
Ornate
My husband went all the way and decorated the house Victorian style.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
405
photos
97
followers
176
following
Views
5
5
Comments
4
4
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th June 2022 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
decoration
,
vermont
,
victorian
Corinne
ace
Déjà prêt pour le 4 juillet? Une magnifique maison ! On dirait un décor de film tant elle semble parfaite .
June 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@cocobella
Merci ! C'est une centenaire (132 ans) et nous l'avons complètement rénové. Nous espérons déménager d'ici 18 mois dans notre nouvelle maison - sans escaliers...
June 27th, 2022
Corinne
ace
@corinnec
j’avais cru comprendre que c’était votre maison déjà terminée , donc celle ci n’est que temporairement votre ? Vous avez fait un travail incroyable !
June 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@cocobella
C'est notre maison temporaire. Nous avons eu de la chance de tomber sur un quartier formidable. Notre nouvelle maison sera a quelques kilomètres du village sur une colline.
June 27th, 2022
