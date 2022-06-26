Previous
Ornate by corinnec
28 / 365

Ornate

My husband went all the way and decorated the house Victorian style.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Corinne ace
Déjà prêt pour le 4 juillet? Une magnifique maison ! On dirait un décor de film tant elle semble parfaite .
June 27th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@cocobella Merci ! C'est une centenaire (132 ans) et nous l'avons complètement rénové. Nous espérons déménager d'ici 18 mois dans notre nouvelle maison - sans escaliers...
June 27th, 2022  
Corinne ace
@corinnec j’avais cru comprendre que c’était votre maison déjà terminée , donc celle ci n’est que temporairement votre ? Vous avez fait un travail incroyable !
June 27th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@cocobella C'est notre maison temporaire. Nous avons eu de la chance de tomber sur un quartier formidable. Notre nouvelle maison sera a quelques kilomètres du village sur une colline.
June 27th, 2022  
