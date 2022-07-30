Sign up
Previous
Next
30 / 365
From Below
I was impressed by this church in Brattleboro, VT. I loved the dark colors that contrasted with the bright sky.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Tags
church
,
brick
,
vermont
,
brattleboro
Phil Howcroft
ace
fabulous low viewpoint, the building is indeed impressive
July 30th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely church and I'd love to see those windows from the inside. =)
July 31st, 2022
