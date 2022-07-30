Previous
From Below by corinnec
30 / 365

From Below

I was impressed by this church in Brattleboro, VT. I loved the dark colors that contrasted with the bright sky.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
fabulous low viewpoint, the building is indeed impressive
July 30th, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely church and I'd love to see those windows from the inside. =)
July 31st, 2022  
