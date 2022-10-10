Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
35 / 365
Us
In so many ways this picture is a bad picture but I have strange tastes and I love it. I guess it's us on Canadian Thanksgiving and it is a sweet and marvelous memory.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
528
photos
98
followers
177
following
9% complete
View this month »
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Latest from all albums
82
379
380
381
382
35
383
384
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th October 2022 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
family
,
canada
,
toronto
,
canadian thanksgiving
Mags
ace
Pretty cool I'd say! Hello lovely lady!
October 12th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags, we certainly had fun capturing our reflection!
October 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close