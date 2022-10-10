Previous
Us by corinnec
35 / 365

Us

In so many ways this picture is a bad picture but I have strange tastes and I love it. I guess it's us on Canadian Thanksgiving and it is a sweet and marvelous memory.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
Mags ace
Pretty cool I'd say! Hello lovely lady!
October 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags, we certainly had fun capturing our reflection!
October 12th, 2022  
