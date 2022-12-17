Sign up
39 / 365
A Heavy Coat
For the Southerner that I am so much snow is always fascinating. I lived many years in Canada but spent most of my life in sunny places so this is a scenery I cannot be tired of.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
611
photos
109
followers
188
following
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
snow
,
winter
,
vermont
Snow just makes everything so magical!
December 17th, 2022
