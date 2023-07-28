Sign up
Previous
47 / 365
House Building - Progress 10
Today they finish the installation of the pluming for the in-floor heating. Monday they pour the slab!
Previous Progress
https://365project.org/corinnec/cities-and-land/2023-07-20
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Share
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th July 2023 8:29am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
summer
,
building
,
vermont
,
foundation
Paula Fontanini
ace
Your new home is going to have a magnificent view!! Making progress! :)
July 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
What a view you are going to have
July 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Coming along nice.
July 28th, 2023
