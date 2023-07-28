Previous
House Building - Progress 10 by corinnec
House Building - Progress 10

Today they finish the installation of the pluming for the in-floor heating. Monday they pour the slab!

28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Corinne C

Paula Fontanini ace
Your new home is going to have a magnificent view!! Making progress! :)
July 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
What a view you are going to have
July 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Coming along nice.
July 28th, 2023  
