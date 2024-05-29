Previous
The Proctor Chronicles by corinnec
The Proctor Chronicles

Our small village has an interesting past linked with the marble industry. Today the quarries are closed and the sleepy village of Proctor has lost its shine, no more hospital, grocery stores or movie theater.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
Joan Robillard ace
I remember visiting a Vermont marble quarry in the 60's; it was amazing.
May 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
I love the textures you've captured. It's so sad that those other businesses couldn't survive.
May 29th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I guess the big one up in Barre takes care of all of it now. I love the rusty old machinery against the grass. Great pov!
May 30th, 2024  
