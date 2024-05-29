Sign up
68 / 365
The Proctor Chronicles
Our small village has an interesting past linked with the marble industry. Today the quarries are closed and the sleepy village of Proctor has lost its shine, no more hospital, grocery stores or movie theater.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Tags
village
marble
vermont
proctor
Joan Robillard
I remember visiting a Vermont marble quarry in the 60's; it was amazing.
May 29th, 2024
Mags
I love the textures you've captured. It's so sad that those other businesses couldn't survive.
May 29th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
I guess the big one up in Barre takes care of all of it now. I love the rusty old machinery against the grass. Great pov!
May 30th, 2024
