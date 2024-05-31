Previous
Proctor Chronicles by corinnec
Proctor Chronicles

A one time wonderful house is now in need of repairs. This is not an exception in the village. Many houses are not maintained. Some houses became multi family dwellings.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
Diana ace
This must once have been a beautiful and stately home, such a pity to see it go to ruin. You captured the feeling of it so well, I feel rather sad looking at it.
May 31st, 2024  
