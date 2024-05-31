Sign up
Previous
70 / 365
Proctor Chronicles
A one time wonderful house is now in need of repairs. This is not an exception in the village. Many houses are not maintained. Some houses became multi family dwellings.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
1
1
4
1
1
Villes, villages et campagnes
Canon EOS R6
30th May 2024 2:01pm
village
houses
vermont
Diana
ace
This must once have been a beautiful and stately home, such a pity to see it go to ruin. You captured the feeling of it so well, I feel rather sad looking at it.
May 31st, 2024
