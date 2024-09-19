Previous
Back of the House by corinnec
Back of the House

Progress continues on the house. While the siding is almost completed, the excavator is back to work on the land around the house to ensure good drainage and a nice aesthetic.
19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow that's wonderful
September 19th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
It must be so exciting! Have you made all your interior selections? I would find that very hard. I don't think I have good vision, and there are so many choices!
September 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@mccarth1 Yes, we made all our decisions. We like simple things so the flooring is all black slate in every room and the walls are creamy white except in the laundry room and powder room where they are brown :-) All cabinets have been designed a long time ago because I knew exactly what I wanted and the sink, vanities, faucets, etc have been also selected with a simple farmhouse style.
September 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Exciting to see your updates. Its coming along.
September 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful ! and nice to see updates of your new home !
September 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a beautiful home! You are very blessed. =)
September 19th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
How exciting, it’s really coming on
September 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Always interesting to see the updates.
September 20th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
How exciting it’s really progressing. Going to be great!!
September 20th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
It will be beautiful when finished.
September 20th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
You must be thrilled to see all your planning come together.
September 20th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Every time I see this house, I'm amazed at how big it is. It's a great looking design.
September 20th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
coming along nicely
September 20th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Your beautiful house is almost completed.
September 20th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful!
September 20th, 2024  
