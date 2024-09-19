Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
80 / 365
Back of the House
Progress continues on the house. While the siding is almost completed, the excavator is back to work on the land around the house to ensure good drainage and a nice aesthetic.
19th September 2024
19th Sep 24
15
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1248
photos
176
followers
252
following
21% complete
View this month »
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Latest from all albums
975
976
977
978
979
980
80
981
Photo Details
Views
29
Comments
15
Fav's
3
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
building
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow that's wonderful
September 19th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
It must be so exciting! Have you made all your interior selections? I would find that very hard. I don't think I have good vision, and there are so many choices!
September 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@mccarth1
Yes, we made all our decisions. We like simple things so the flooring is all black slate in every room and the walls are creamy white except in the laundry room and powder room where they are brown :-) All cabinets have been designed a long time ago because I knew exactly what I wanted and the sink, vanities, faucets, etc have been also selected with a simple farmhouse style.
September 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Exciting to see your updates. Its coming along.
September 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful ! and nice to see updates of your new home !
September 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a beautiful home! You are very blessed. =)
September 19th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
How exciting, it’s really coming on
September 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
Always interesting to see the updates.
September 20th, 2024
Linda Godwin
How exciting it’s really progressing. Going to be great!!
September 20th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
It will be beautiful when finished.
September 20th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
You must be thrilled to see all your planning come together.
September 20th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Every time I see this house, I'm amazed at how big it is. It's a great looking design.
September 20th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
coming along nicely
September 20th, 2024
winghong_ho
Your beautiful house is almost completed.
September 20th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful!
September 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close